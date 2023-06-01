Parbhani lynching case: One Sikh minor dead, 7 accused arrested, victim’s family alleges attack led by Akram Patel

Parbhani lynching case : Maharashtra Police arrest 7 accused in Parbhani lynching case of Sikkalkari Sikh minors, one dead

The Maharashtra Police announced on Thursday that they have arrested seven of the nine accused in the Parbhani lynching case. Three minors from the Sikkalkari Sikh community were beaten by the accused, who mistook them for thieves. One of the minors died from the beating, while the other two are in the hospital. Three special teams have been deployed to locate and apprehend the remaining two accused. The FIR in the case has been filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act. While the police claim that the accused are from all communities, the victim’s family and the FIR have identified one Akram Patel as the initiator and leader of the mob.

News Source : OpIndia

