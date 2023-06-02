“parent-teacher communication”: 5 Important Insights for Teachers to Understand About Parents

Bridging the Gap: 5 Things Teachers Should Know About Parents

Teachers and parents have a unique and important relationship when it comes to educating children. Both parties have a shared goal – to help children succeed academically, emotionally and socially. However, misunderstandings and communication gaps can occur between teachers and parents, which can often be detrimental to the child’s learning experience. As a result, it is essential for teachers to recognize what parents need and expect from them. Here are 5 things teachers should know about parents.

1. Parents Want To Be Involved In Their Child’s Education

Most parents want to be involved in their child’s education, regardless of their socio-economic background. They want to know what their child is learning, how they are performing in school, and what they can do to support their child’s learning at home. Teachers can help parents stay informed by sending regular updates on their child’s progress, providing opportunities for parent-teacher conferences, and sharing resources that parents can use to help their child with homework.

2. Parents Want To Know That Their Child Is Safe And Happy

For parents, their child’s safety and well-being are their top priority. They want to know that their child is safe and happy while at school. Teachers can help parents feel more secure by establishing clear classroom rules and routines, communicating regularly with parents, and creating a positive learning environment that promotes social-emotional learning.

3. Parents Want Teachers To Be Approachable And Responsive

Parents want to feel comfortable approaching teachers with any concerns they may have about their child’s education. They want to know that teachers will listen to their concerns and respond in a timely and respectful manner. Teachers can build trust and credibility with parents by being approachable, responsive, and proactive in their communication.

4. Parents Want Teachers To Recognize Their Child’s Unique Needs

Every child is unique, with their own strengths and challenges. Parents want teachers to recognize and appreciate their child’s individuality, and to provide personalized learning experiences that meet their child’s unique needs. Teachers can support this by incorporating student-centered learning approaches, differentiating instruction, and providing opportunities for students to pursue their interests and passions.

5. Parents Want Teachers To Foster A Love Of Learning

Ultimately, parents want their child to enjoy learning and to develop a lifelong love of learning. They want teachers to inspire and motivate their child, and to create learning experiences that are engaging, challenging, and relevant to their child’s interests. Teachers can foster a love of learning by creating a positive and supportive classroom culture, providing hands-on and authentic learning experiences, and encouraging students to take ownership of their learning.

Conclusion

By understanding what parents need and expect from them, teachers can build strong and collaborative relationships with parents that support student learning and success. By keeping communication lines open, providing regular updates on student progress, and involving parents in the learning process, teachers can create a positive and supportive learning environment that benefits everyone involved.

