“Parenting Tips”: How can I stop my mother-in-law from talking during my children’s sporting events?

How to Deal With a Loud Mother-in-Law at Sporting Events

Having teenagers who are involved in multiple sports can be exciting, but it can also be stressful when dealing with over-enthusiastic family members. Such is the case with a frustrated reader who has a mother-in-law that attends most games and gets extremely loud, shouting during a majority of the game. While her comments are mostly positive, the constant shouting can be bothersome to those around them, including her husband and herself. She has asked for advice on how to proceed with her mother-in-law.

The first step in dealing with this situation is to remind the mother-in-law that the event is for teenagers and its primary purpose is to have fun. While it is great to cheer on the team, insulting remarks have no place in a high school sporting event. If the mother-in-law is not receptive to this suggestion, one could try explaining to her that her shouting is distracting to the athletes and takes the attention away from them.

It is also important to take into consideration how the children feel about their grandmother’s cheering. If they are embarrassed by it, then that is another compelling reason to ask her to quiet down. It may also be helpful to remind the mother-in-law that the athletes need to focus on the game and not be distracted by excessive noise.

Ultimately, it is important to remember that the mother-in-law is there to support and encourage her grandchildren. However, it is also important to ensure that she is not causing a disturbance or distraction. By politely reminding her of the purpose of the event and the potential negative impact of her shouting, one can hopefully find a peaceful solution to this situation.

How to Encourage Independence for an Adult Child with Multiple Sclerosis

Another reader is struggling with the question of how to encourage independence for her daughter, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. The daughter is 31 years old, uses a walker and wheelchair, and does not currently do any housework or help with cooking. The mother, who is 63 years old and has been her daughter’s caregiver, is concerned about who will look after her daughter when she is no longer able to do so. While the daughter has a good job and can afford to live on her own, the mother fears for her safety and does not want her to live alone.

Encouraging independence is important for anyone, but it can be especially challenging for someone with a disability. It is important to start with small steps, such as having the daughter help with day-to-day tasks like meal preparation or laundry. It may also be helpful to encourage her to make friends or take up hobbies to keep her mentally and physically active.

Having an honest discussion with the daughter about her future goals and aspirations is also important. It is essential to determine what she envisions for herself in the future and how her ideas align with those of her mother. Finding local resources or hiring help may also be a viable option to make living alone easier and safer.

Ultimately, the most important thing is to ensure the daughter’s health and well-being. Encouraging independence may take time and require baby steps, but it is important to empower her to live the life she wants while ensuring her safety and security.

News Source : Annie Lane

