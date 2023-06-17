Parents and Two Children, Aged 3 and 11, Discovered Dead in Flat: Michal Wlodarczyk’s Obituary







Michal Wlodarczyk Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michal Wlodarczyk, a beloved member of our community. Michal was a devoted husband and father to his two children, a three-year-old boy and girl.

Tragically, Michal and his family were found dead in their flat on Friday, August 13th. The 11-year-old daughter and her young siblings were discovered alongside their parents.

Michal will be remembered as a kind-hearted and hardworking individual who always put his family first. He will be deeply missed by his loved ones and all who knew him.

We ask that you keep Michal, his wife, and their children in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.





