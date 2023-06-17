Parents of Maja and Dawid Wlodarczyk found dead in Hounslow home

Wlodarczyk family tragedy : Parents of Maja and Dawid Wlodarczyk found dead in Hounslow flat

At just after 3pm on Friday, Metropolitan Police officers responded to concerns about a family and forced their way into a home in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow. The family has been identified as Michal Wlodarczyk, aged 39, and Monika Wlodarczyk, aged 35, who are believed to be the parents of Maja Wlodarczyk, aged 11, and Dawid Wlodarczyk, aged three. Neighbours confirmed that the family was Polish, with Mr Wlodarczyk working as a builder and Mrs Wlodarczyk working as a cleaner at a hotel. No one else is being sought in connection with the incident.

News Source : PA News Agency

