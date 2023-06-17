Parents of Maja and Dawid Wlodarczyk found dead in Hounslow home

Wlodarczyk family tragedy : Tragic Incident: Michal and Monika Wlodarczyk Found Dead, Children Aged 11 and 3 Survive in Bedfont, Hounslow

At around 3pm on Friday, Metropolitan Police officers responded to concerns about a family and forcibly entered a residence on Staines Road in Bedfont, Hounslow. The parents, Michal Wlodarczyk (39) and Monika Wlodarczyk (35), are believed to be the parents of 11-year-old Maja Wlodarczyk and 3-year-old Dawid Wlodarczyk. The investigation is being led by Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who assures the community that specialist detectives are working to determine the cause of this tragic incident. The family’s next of kin have been notified and are receiving support from family liaison officers. The thoughts of the investigators are with all those affected by this unfortunate event.

Boy, girl and parents found dead in London flat named

News Source : The Northern Echo Staff

