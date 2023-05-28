Kyaa Guinto – victim name : Parents of Struck Montreal 10-Year-Old Speak Out

The family of a 10-year-old girl who was hit by a car almost two weeks ago in Montreal is urging drivers and pedestrians to exercise more caution on the roads. Kyaa Guinto is currently in a coma at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Her mother, Stephanie Ledesma, stated that she is slowly emerging from the induced coma and is moving her hands and squeezing their hands. Guinto was hit by a driver in a 30 km/h zone while attempting to cross Saint-Antoine St. near 32nd Ave. in Lachine. The driver did not appear to be speeding, and Guinto sustained a severe brain injury. As they wait for her to recover, Guinto’s family is calling on parents to talk to their children more frequently about road safety. Despite extra police patrols in the area, drivers were seen speeding and an officer reported speaking with more than one jaywalker. Guinto’s parents are asking drivers to slow down, keep their eyes on the road, and avoid using their phones while driving, and pedestrians to also be mindful of their surroundings while crossing an intersection.

Read Full story : Struck Montreal 10-year-old still in coma, family speaks out /

News Source : Montreal

Montreal family speaks out about 10-year-old still in coma Struck Montreal child remains in coma: family updates Comatose 10-year-old in Montreal: family shares story Montreal hit-and-run leaves 10-year-old in coma, family speaks up SEO keywords related to Struck Montreal child in coma: family’s plea for help