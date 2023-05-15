Parineeti Chopra Age : What is the age of Parineeti Chopra?

Age is Merely a Number for Parineeti Chopra

Introduction

Parineeti Chopra is a well-known Bollywood actress who has made a name for herself in the film industry. She is known for her brilliant acting skills and her charming personality, which have made her one of the most sought-after actresses in India. In this article, we will explore Parineeti Chopra’s age, early life, career, and personal life.

Early Life

Parineeti Chopra was born on October 22, 1988, in Ambala, Haryana, India. Her father, Pawan Chopra, is a businessman, and her mother, Reena Chopra, is a homemaker. She has two brothers, Sahaj and Shivang, who are both aspiring actors. Parineeti completed her schooling from the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Ambala Cantonment.

Career

Parineeti Chopra started her career in the film industry as a marketing executive for Yash Raj Films. She then made her acting debut in 2011 with the film “Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.” Her performance in the film was highly appreciated, and she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Parineeti then went on to star in several successful films such as “Ishaqzaade,” “Shuddh Desi Romance,” “Hasee Toh Phasee,” and “Golmaal Again.” She has also received critical acclaim for her performances in films like “Meri Pyaari Bindu” and “The Girl on the Train.”

Parineeti has also made her mark in the digital world with her web series “The Girl on the Train” and “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.” She has also lent her voice to the Hindi dubbing of the Hollywood film “Trolls World Tour.”

Personal Life

Parineeti Chopra is a private person and doesn’t like to talk about her personal life in public. However, it is known that she is single and focused on her career. She is also passionate about fitness and works out regularly to stay in shape.

Parineeti is also an ambassador for several brands such as Nivea, Sugar-Free, and WeChat. She has also been associated with several social causes such as child education and women’s empowerment.

Conclusion

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented and successful actresses in Bollywood today. She has won several awards for her performances and has become a household name in India. Her dedication to her craft and her passion for fitness and social causes make her a role model for many young people. We wish her all the best for her future endeavors.

1. What is Parineeti Chopra’s age?

A: Parineeti Chopra was born on October 22, 1988, and as of 2021, she is 33 years old.

When did Parineeti Chopra start her acting career?

A: Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut in 2011 with the film “Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.” What are some of Parineeti Chopra’s popular films?

A: Some of Parineeti Chopra’s popular films include “Ishaqzaade,” “Hasee Toh Phasee,” “Golmaal Again,” and “The Girl on the Train.” Has Parineeti Chopra won any awards for her performances?

A: Yes, Parineeti Chopra has won several awards for her performances, including a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for “Ishaqzaade.” Is Parineeti Chopra active on social media?

A: Yes, Parineeti Chopra is active on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, where she shares updates about her personal and professional life. What are some of Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming projects?

A: Parineeti Chopra has several upcoming projects, including “Saina,” a biopic on Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, and “Animal,” a crime thriller film.