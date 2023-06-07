“Parisian cuisine”: Top Dining Destinations in Paris at Present

Paris is widely regarded as one of the world’s culinary capitals, and for good reason. Food is not just a passion in Paris, it’s an integral part of the city’s culture, alongside summer evenings by the Seine, understated fashion, and the right to go on strike. With two-hour lunches, prize-winning baguettes, and restaurants commanding month-long waiting lists, Paris’s culinary scene is a force to be reckoned with. From bistros that have maintained the same time-honored menus for decades to creative cooking that celebrates the simple beauty of French ingredients and produce, Paris offers a culinary experience like no other.

In this article, we have selected 11 of Paris’s can’t-miss restaurants, and what to order at each one.

Soces

Located in the far reaches of the 19th arrondissement, next to the sprawling Parc des Buttes-Chaumont, Soces is an inconspicuous corner restaurant that serves elegantly modern seafood dishes and has become one of the hottest addresses to dine in Paris. Plates are ideal to share and far more complex than descriptions suggest. Start strong with its signature amuse bouche, a single oyster served with a spicy margarita shot, that sets the tone for the shellfish-heavy menu. Fresh peas arrive warm with salty lardons, and on the meatier side, you might find an enormous pork chop to share for two. A wedge of triple-cream Brillat-Savarin and a glass of natural cabernet franc is the perfect way to bring a meal at Soces to a close.

Brasserie Dubillot

Located in the 2nd arrondissement, Brasserie Dubillot is one of the Nouvelle Garde group’s funky brasseries, where the vibes rival the menu. Beneath belle époque–inspired posters and stained-glass light fixtures, meals deliver as much fun as flavor. Everything is made from scratch by the young team, with ingredients sourced in the Parisian region wherever possible. Meats are the real specialty: steaks, duck breasts, and hunks of lamb cooked on a wood-fired grill and served with rich sauces. For dessert, save room for a towering Paris-Brest, a choux pastry wheel filled with hazelnut cream.

Vantre

Vantre is a Parisian bistro that offers a big industry crowd for the wines, which run from somewhat out-of-place magnums of Dom to some of Burgundy’s most interesting premier crus. Get at least two courses, and start with a light combination of roasted cauliflower and anchovies or the red pepper mousse. For the main course, try the pigeon tart with chanterelles or a slow-cooked beef cheek. There are usually only a few options to choose from, each dish rich and flavorful without being heavy, generally making one ingredient the star.

L’Avant Comptoir de la Terre

L’Avant Comptoir de la Terre is the place for Parisian long-lunch perfection, a succession of artfully plated dishes in a light and airy small dining room. Expect a big industry crowd for the wines, which run from somewhat out-of-place magnums of Dom to some of Burgundy’s most interesting premier crus. Food is tapas style and meaty, although vegetarians might find joy in a truffled Comté croque monsieur or homemade fries dredged through tarragon mayo. Other options range from classic to creative depending on the day.

Bistrot des Tournelles

Bistrot des Tournelles is a new bistro that has become an instant hit since it opened in July 2022. It offers elegant French comfort food, cooked with passion. Mains hover between €30 and €40, the highlight being the poulette des Landes (young chicken) with a cream sauce and morel mushrooms. You can choose among fries, mashed potatoes, or spinach on the side. New openings don’t get more traditional than this, and new restaurants rarely deliver as much historic character and charm.

Passerini

Passerini, located near one of the city’s best markets, the Marché d’Aligre in the 12th arrondissement, is a Parisian restaurant that offers authentic fresh pastas with three on the menu most days. Don’t miss the tortellini in brodo or tagliolini with lamb meatballs. To follow, old-school recipes such as vitello tonnato might appear alongside plats making the most of the day’s freshest fish or fowl.

Amagat

Amagat is hidden down a cobbled, fairy-light-lit pedestrian alley in the 20th arrondissement, in the far east of the city. It’s at once utterly Parisian and pleasingly Spanish, with an untranslated menu and padron peppers sizzling on the grill. Mix tapas crowd-pleasers—jamon iberico, croquetas, patatas bravas and a tortilla—with more elegant small plates. Add the baked Jerusalem artichokes in miso butter and the presa ibérica marinated in gochujang and you’ll have a feast for two.

Huguette

Huguette is a Left Bank seafood restaurant that offers a sidewalk dining experience beneath striped awnings, where friendly staff in Breton-stripe tees navigate pedestrians while balancing towering platters of oysters, lobster, and crab with frosty champagne buckets. You can practically hear the waves crash as you scoop mignonette onto a dozen fines de claire oysters. The raw bar is the real draw, but make an exception for the fried calamari or fritto misto.

Kodawari Yokocho

Kodawari Yokocho is a ramen joint located in the 6th arrondissement, unlike any other in the city, inspired by the spirit of a typical Japanese izakaya. The wildly over-themed decor—a veritable forest of paper lanterns and bamboo screens that evoke the spirit of a moonlit Tokyo alleyway—is as much of a reason to come as the steaming bowls of ramen. The menu is based around six different ramen choices, including one veggie option with a sesame, miso, and cauliflower base, each customizable with toppings. Everything is freshly made and ingredients impeccably sourced.

Le Grand Bain

Le Grand Bain is a Parisian bistro that offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu in a laid-back atmosphere. The menu is written on a blackboard, and the dishes are cooked with fresh ingredients sourced from the local markets. The standout dish is the seafood platter, which is accompanied by a selection of sauces and comes with a side of fries. Other must-try dishes include the grilled octopus and the roasted beetroot with goat cheese.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon is a Michelin-starred Parisian restaurant that offers a unique dining experience. The restaurant is set up as an open kitchen, where guests can watch the chefs prepare their meals. The menu is designed to be shared, and features a range of small plates and larger dishes. Standout dishes include the foie gras and the langoustine ravioli. The restaurant also has an extensive wine list, and the staff are knowledgeable and helpful when it comes to selecting the perfect pairing.

In conclusion, Paris’s reputation as one of the world’s culinary capitals is entirely justified. From Soces to L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Paris offers a culinary experience like no other. With a focus on fresh, local ingredients and a commitment to traditional cooking techniques, these restaurants are must-visit destinations for any food lover.

