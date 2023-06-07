Parisian Strawberry Tart Recipe: Discover Ina Garten’s Recipe for Parisian Strawberry Tarts on SheKnows

Indulge in a Taste of Paris with Ina Garten’s Strawberry Tarts Recipe

As the month of June rolls in, strawberry season is at its peak, and we can’t resist the temptation of trying out some strawberry recipes. Ina Garten, the popular celebrity chef, knows this well and has been sharing some mouth-watering strawberry recipes on her social media handles. She recently shared her recipe for strawberry tarts, which is a perfect blend of Parisian sophistication and summer sweetness.

The recipe is featured in Ina Garten’s cookbook, “Barefoot In Paris: Easy French Food You Can Make at Home,” which is available on Amazon and Target. The cookbook is a treasure trove of classic French recipes that are easy to follow and perfect for home cooks. From the iconic boeuf Bourguignon to the creamy crème brulee, the cookbook has something for everyone.

The strawberry tarts recipe requires a butter-and-Crisco pastry crust that is blind-baked and chilled before getting filled. The filling is made with homemade pastry cream, which is flavored with vanilla extract and a hint of Cognac. If you are short on time, you can also use instant vanilla pudding whipped with heavy cream or a mix of sweetened whipped heavy cream and cream cheese.

The star of the tarts is the strawberry topping. Fresh, ripe strawberries are halved and used to decorate the tops of the tarts. They are glazed with melted apricot jelly and sprinkled with toasted pistachios to add crunch and contrast. The result is a sweet, fruity, and creamy dessert with a buttery crunch thanks to the crust and the nuts on top.

Ina Garten says that her strawberry tarts recipe always makes her think of springtime in Paris when gorgeous berries take over the street markets. With every bite, you’ll feel transported to the city of lights and indulge in a taste of Paris.

If you want to try out this recipe, head over to Amazon or Target to grab a copy of “Barefoot In Paris: Easy French Food You Can Make at Home.” You won’t regret it.

Strawberry tart recipe Ina Garten dessert recipes French-inspired desserts Easy strawberry desserts Summer dessert ideas