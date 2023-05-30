“Parisian-style hotel in Seoul”: L’Escape Hotel: A Parisian Hideaway in the Center of Seoul

Experience the Transportive Atmosphere of L’Escape Hotel in Seoul

Hotels can be more than just a place to unpack and get a good night’s sleep. The best ones can transport you to a different world. L’Escape Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, is a prime example of a hotel that can transport its guests with its unique personality and style.

The Shinsegae Chosun Hotel Group

L’Escape Hotel opened in 2018 and is the first boutique property by the Shinsegae Chosun Hotel Group. The group’s portfolio also includes The Westin Josun Seoul, a city stalwart, and Gangnam’s Josun Palace. While Shinsegae might not be widely recognized outside of East Asia, it is a brand known for high-end department stores, with the Gangnam outpost being the world’s biggest retailer of luxury consumer goods, surpassing London’s Harrods.

A Locally-Owned Hotel with a Unique Personality

In 2012, Seoul’s hotel boom kicked off as the government eased regulations to meet the surge in demand. Nearly all of the new properties were by bigger brands with a global footprint. Shinsegae envisioned something different, a locally-owned hotel with a unique personality. Renowned French designer Jacques Garcia, famous for renovating Paris’ iconic Hotel Costes, stamped his signature elaborate Belle Époque style throughout the hotel, from the lobby to the 204 guest rooms and suites.

The Rooms and Suites

While many accommodations lately lean into minimalist and airy, Garcia pivoted towards the deep, dramatic, and over-the-top. The rooms and suites are done up in a deep garnet red, from the carpeting to the drapes to the bed accented with a regal wall teester. Amenities include a separate sitting area, desk, and chic bathroom with a clawfoot tub.

The Dining Options

At Palais de Chine, guests can enjoy classic Chinese fare like Seoul’s best Peking duck. For a more formal affair, head up to Michelin-starred L’Amant Secret on the 26th floor, where chef Son Jong-won guides diners on a whimsical gastronomic journey of classic Korean cuisine through a modern European lens. The newest dining outlet, Den 1930s, is a posh yet casual lounge with a brief menu that covers the bases after a long travel day, including cold draft beer, inventive beer cocktails, and hearty bar fare like dim sum baskets and signature Tiger chips with cilantro mayo for dipping.

The Convenient Location

Beyond the bold aesthetic, genuinely helpful staff, and elevated amenities, including a fitness center that guests can reserve for privacy, L’Escape’s address is prime. The hotel is steps away from Shinsegae Department Store and situated in one of Seoul’s most convenient neighborhoods, Myeongdong. Its prime location ensures easy access to Seoul’s urban charms, while the design ensures guests can escape it all when necessary.

In conclusion, L’Escape Hotel is a unique hotel that transports its guests with its unique personality and style. With its prime location, bold aesthetic, and elevated amenities, it is the perfect place to stay for travelers looking for a one-of-a-kind experience.

L’Escape Hotel Seoul Parisian-inspired hotel in Seoul Luxury accommodations in Seoul Boutique hotel in the heart of Seoul Romantic getaway in Seoul

News Source : Katie Chang

Source Link :Discover A Parisian Retreat In The Heart Of Seoul At L’Escape Hotel/