Park Hill neighborhood shooting: Identification of the victim in the shooting incident in the Park Hill neighborhood resulting in his death

Vicxon Gray, a 24-year-old man, was shot and killed in the Park Hill neighborhood on Thursday. He was found in the rear driveway of a residence with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, and there are currently no suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

Read Full story : Man killed in Park Hill neighborhood shooting identified /

News Source : WLKY

