“Park Hyung Sik biography”: An Inside Look into Park Hyung Sik’s (박형식) Life: Wife, Net Worth, Family, Height, Age, House, and Biography for 2023

Park Hyung Sik (박형식) is a South Korean actor, singer, and model. He is known for his charming looks, great acting skills, and impressive voice. Park Hyung Sik was born on November 16, 1991, in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. He is currently 31 years old.

Early Life and Education

Park Hyung Sik grew up in a family of four, including his parents and older sister. His father was a business owner, and his mother was a housewife. He attended Digital Seoul Culture Arts University, where he majored in Applied Music.

Career

Park Hyung Sik began his career in 2010 as a member of the K-Pop group, ZE:A. He made his acting debut in 2012 with the drama “Dummy Mommy.” He then starred in various dramas such as “The Heirs,” “High Society,” and “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.”

In 2018, Park Hyung Sik enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. He returned in January 2020 and starred in the drama “Suits” as the lead role.

Park Hyung Sik has also appeared in several films such as “Juror 8” and “Tazza: One-Eyed Jack.”

Park Hyung Sik’s Net Worth

Park Hyung Sik’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. His main source of income is from his acting career and endorsements.

Personal Life

Park Hyung Sik is not married yet and has no children. However, he has been linked to several actresses in the past, including his co-star from “Strong Woman Do Bong Soon,” Park Bo Young.

Height and Appearance

Park Hyung Sik stands at 183 cm (6 feet) tall and weighs around 68 kg (150 lbs). He has a slim build and is known for his charming looks.

Park Hyung Sik’s House

Park Hyung Sik bought a luxurious apartment in the posh Gangnam area of Seoul in 2018. The apartment is worth around $2.5 million and features a spacious living room, modern kitchen, and a breathtaking view of the city.

Biography

Name: Park Hyung Sik (박형식)

Date of Birth: November 16, 1991

Age: 31 years old

Place of Birth: Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea

Nationality: South Korean

Profession: Actor, Singer, Model

Height: 183 cm (6 feet)

Weight: 68 kg (150 lbs)

Net Worth: $1 million

Education: Digital Seoul Culture Arts University

Debut: 2010 (ZE:A)

Notable Works: “The Heirs,” “High Society,” “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Suits”

House: Gangnam, Seoul

Conclusion

Park Hyung Sik is a talented actor, singer, and model who has won the hearts of many with his great acting skills and impressive voice. He continues to be a popular figure in the entertainment industry and is sure to achieve even greater success in the future.

Source Link :Park Hyung Sik (박형식) Lifestyle || Wife, Net worth, Family, Height, Age, House, Biography 2023/

Park Hyung Sik wife Park Hyung Sik net worth Park Hyung Sik family Park Hyung Sik height Park Hyung Sik house