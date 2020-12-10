Park Ki Hyun Death -Dead – Obituary : Park Ki Hyun, President of Badminton Korea Association has Died .
Park Ki Hyun, President of Badminton Korea Association has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Rest in Peace to Park Ki Hyun, President of Badminton Korea Association.
We thank him for the support and work he’s given to the Badminton Korea Association. Badminton Asia offers our deepest condolences to Park Ki Hyun’s family and loved ones. May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/lTdFYBeO9q
— Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) December 10, 2020
Badminton Asia @Badminton_Asia Rest in Peace to Park Ki Hyun, President of Badminton Korea Association. We thank him for the support and work he’s given to the Badminton Korea Association. Badminton Asia offers our deepest condolences to Park Ki Hyun’s family and loved ones. May his soul Rest in Peace.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.