Park Ki Hyun Death -Dead – Obituary : Park Ki Hyun, President of Badminton Korea Association has Died .

By | December 10, 2020
0 Comment

Park Ki Hyun, President of Badminton Korea Association has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Badminton Asia @Badminton_Asia Rest in Peace to Park Ki Hyun, President of Badminton Korea Association. We thank him for the support and work he’s given to the Badminton Korea Association. Badminton Asia offers our deepest condolences to Park Ki Hyun’s family and loved ones. May his soul Rest in Peace.

