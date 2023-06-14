Park Soo Ryun, a 29-year-old K-Drama actress, passes away due to a fatal fall down the stairs.

K Drama Actress Park Soo Ryun Passes Away at 29 After Fatal Fall Down Stairs

Korean drama actress Park Soo Ryun has sadly passed away at the young age of 29 after a fatal fall down the stairs. The tragic incident occurred at her home in Seoul, South Korea on September 12, 2021.

Park Soo Ryun was known for her roles in popular Korean dramas such as “Love in the Moonlight” and “The Emperor: Owner of the Mask”. She was a rising star in the entertainment industry and had a promising career ahead of her.

The news of her sudden passing has shocked fans and fellow actors alike. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the talented actress.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Park Soo Ryun’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew her and loved her work.

Park Soo Ryun Accident Park Soo Ryun Death Korean Actress Fatal Fall K Drama Tragedy Park Soo Ryun Career