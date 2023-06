South Korean actress Park Soo Ryun passes away at 29

Park Soo Ryun, who was best known for her role in the popular romantic K-drama TV series ‘Snowdrop’, has passed away on June 11. She was only 29 years old.

Park Soo Ryun death Snowdrop actress Park Soo Ryun Park Soo Ryun career South Korean actress Park Soo Ryun Park Soo Ryun legacy