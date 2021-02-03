Parker Stephens Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Another inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail has Died .

By | February 3, 2021
0 Comment

Parker Stephens Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Another inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021

Parker Stephens has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Jessica Bruno @JbrunoKFOR JUST IN: Another inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail has died. 22-year-old Parker Stephens was found unresponsive in his cell at 9:20 this morning. @kfor

The family, friends, and loved ones of Fire Captain Troy Buzzell are deeply saddened by his untimely passing. In honor…

Posted by Gilroy Fire Fighters Association IAFF L-2805 on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

 

Tributes 

———————— –

 

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.