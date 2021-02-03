Parker Stephens Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Another inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail has Died .

Parker Stephens has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

JUST IN: Another inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail has died. 22-year-old Parker Stephens was found unresponsive in his cell at 9:20 this morning. @kfor pic.twitter.com/175yahfLZ0 — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) February 3, 2021

Jessica Bruno @JbrunoKFOR JUST IN: Another inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail has died. 22-year-old Parker Stephens was found unresponsive in his cell at 9:20 this morning. @kfor

The family, friends, and loved ones of Fire Captain Troy Buzzell are deeply saddened by his untimely passing. In honor… Posted by Gilroy Fire Fighters Association IAFF L-2805 on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

NOTICE.