Digital Biomarkers from Wearable Devices Show Promise for Early Detection of Parkinson’s Disease

Results from the 12-month, multicenter, observational study, WATCH-PD (NCT03681015), recently published in Nature, revealed significant associations between digital biomarkers with a wearable device (Clinical ink) and conventional clinical scoring methods used in Parkinson disease (PD). The findings provided evidence on different digital measures derived from smart devices for the detection of motor and nonmotor features in patients with early PD.

Gait Analysis

In the gait analysis, smartphone and smartwatch data from participants with PD (n = 72) and controls (n =41) showed that patients with PD had smaller arm swing magnitude and exhibited various gait abnormalities detected by the smartphone (27.8 [17.0] degrees vs 49.2 [21.8] degrees; P < .001). Notably, gait parameters measured by the smartwatch and smartphone showed as strongly correlating with those obtained from research-grade wearable sensors (0.36 < r < 0.79).

Psychomotor Function Analysis

In the psychomotor function analysis, PD participants (n = 78) exhibited slower finger-tapping speeds (dominant, 104.5 [SD, 40.5] taps per 30 s vs 130.2 [SD, 40.9] taps per 30 s; P < .001; nondominant 106.4 [SD, 39.9] taps vs 122.2 [SD, 34.6] taps; P = .02) and longer inter-tap intervals (dominant, 169.9 [SD, 68.2] ms vs 137.3 (SD, 38.4) ms; P = .008; nondominant hand, 173.0 [SD, 67.7] ms vs 141.9 [SD, 32.1] ms; P = .02) compared with controls (n = 45). In a fine motor test, individuals with PD completed fewer tasks compared with controls in both their dominant (3.4 [SD, 1.7] vs 4.6 [SD, 1.9]; P < .001) and nondominant hand (3.4 [SD, 1.7] vs 4.0 [SD, 1.9]; P < .05).

Monitoring Period

The monitoring period showed that participants with PD (n = 44) had a significantly higher proportion of time with tremors compared with controls (n = 22) (15.9% vs. 0.6%; P < .001). Additionally, among participants with PD, the measured tremor fraction correlated moderately with self-reported tremor severity (MDS-Unified Parkinson Disease Rating Scale [UPDRS] part II, item 10, r = 0.43, P = 0.003) and strongly with clinician-reported upper extremity rest tremor amplitude MDS-UPDRS part III, item 17, r = 0.86, P < 0.001) and rest tremor constancy (MDS-UPDRS part III, item 18, r = 0.79, P < 0.001).

Smartphone Cognitive Test Data

In smartphone cognitive test data, participants with PD (n = 82) demonstrated poorer performance on the Trail Making Test Part A (54.5 [SD, 23.8] vs 48.0 [SD, 36.0] seconds; P < .05) and had fewer correct responses on the Symbol Digit Modalities Test (18.3 [SD, 8.2] vs 20.4 [SD, 8.9]; P = .05) compared with controls (n = 49). Higher scores on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment weakly correlated with faster completion time on Trails A (r = −0.20, P = 0.14) and Trails B, Trails B (r = −0.38, P < .01), more correct matches on the Symbol Digit Modalities Test (r = 0.25, P < .05), and a higher proportion of correct answers on the Visuospatial Working Memory Test (r = 0.18, P = .16).

Baseline Reading and Phonation Task Data

Baseline reading task data (participants with PD, n = 79; controls, n = 46) and with phonation task data (participants with PD, n = 53; controls, n = 41) were also analyzed. Participants with PD showed a reduced average pitch range in the reading task compared to controls (4.6 [SD, 1.2] vs 5.6 [SD, 1.2]; P =.00004). Notably, individuals with PD rated as having “normal” speech on the MDS-UPDRS showed a decreased pitch range (4.9 [SD, 1.2] vs 5.6 [SD, 1.2]; P = 0.015).

Limitations

The study had several limitations, including missing data, variability in wearing the smartwatch, unfamiliarity with tasks, a homogeneous study population, and concerns about the significance of the measurements. The main limitation was the loss of data because of device permission issues. Also, participants with PD and controls wore the smartwatch on one wrist on different sides. Furthermore, the some of tasks on the app were new to participants, and the study excluded those with cognitive impairments, which may limit the feasibility of digital tasks in more advanced populations.

Conclusion

The study demonstrated the potential for consumer wearables in the detection and staging of early-stage Parkinson’s disease. Digital health technologies have great potential to improve our understanding of Parkinson’s disease. The findings suggest that these technologies can provide objective measures of PD symptoms that are not captured by traditional rating scales. However, further research is needed to address some of the limitations associated with these devices. Wearables and associated analytic tools can improve the lives of patients living with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders.

News Source : Isabella Ciccone, MPH

Source Link :Digital Health Assessments May Improve Parkinson Disease Diagnosis/