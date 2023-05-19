Parkinson’s disease: All About Michael J Fox: His Wealth, Age, Relationships, Family, Career and Beyond

Michael J. Fox: A Look at His Life and Career

Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael J. Fox has a net worth of $65,000,000. He has earned his wealth from a successful acting career spanning over three decades.

Age

Michael J. Fox was born on June 9, 1961, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He is currently 61 years old.

Relationship

Michael J. Fox has been married to Tracy Pollan since 1988. The couple met on the set of Family Ties, where Pollan played his girlfriend. They have four children together and are still happily married.

Family

Michael J. Fox was born to parents William Fox and Phyllis Fox. He has three siblings: brothers named Steve and Jack, and a sister named Karen. Fox’s son, Sam, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 4, and Fox has been an advocate for diabetes research and education ever since.

Career

Michael J. Fox began his career as a child actor in Canada, starring in shows like Leo and Me and The Magic Lie. He gained widespread fame in the United States for his role as Alex P. Keaton on the hit TV series Family Ties, which ran from 1982 to 1989. Fox also starred in the popular film trilogy Back to the Future, which cemented his status as a Hollywood superstar.

In addition to his acting career, Fox is also an accomplished author, having published several bestselling books, including his memoirs Lucky Man and Always Looking Up. He is also a prominent activist for Parkinson’s disease research, having been diagnosed with the condition in 1991.

With a successful career spanning over three decades, Fox has cemented his place in Hollywood history as one of its most beloved and respected actors.

News Source : Jenel Treza

Source Link :Michael J Fox: Net worth, age, relationship, family, career and more/