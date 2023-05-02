Parkinson’s disease : Could Michael J. Fox’s past partying habits be linked to Parkinson’s disease?

Michael J. Fox: Revealing the Possible Cause of his Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Michael J. Fox, the renowned actor, has been an advocate for Parkinson’s disease for over two decades since his diagnosis in 1991. As the founder of the Michael J. Fox Foundation, an organization dedicated to finding a cure for the disease, Fox has been instrumental in helping doctors and researchers gain a better understanding of how the disease progresses. In a recent interview, Fox revealed that his own Parkinson’s diagnosis could have been caused by something he did.

During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, Fox was asked about a remark he made last November when receiving an honorary Oscar. Woody Harrelson had presented him with the award, and Fox said that the two of them had done “some damage” back in the ’80s. Specifically, he was asked if it was possible that he could have done some kind of damage that led to his Parkinson’s diagnosis. Fox answered, “Yeah, very possible.”

He explained, “I mean, there’s so many ways that you can … that I could’ve hurt myself. I could’ve hit my head. I could’ve drank too much at a certain developmental period.” He continued, “Most likely I think is that I was exposed to some kind of chemical. What we say is that genetics loads the gun and environment pulls the trigger.”

Parkinson’s Disease and Mortality

Elsewhere in the interview, Fox reflected on his perspective of mortality, stating, “You don’t die from Parkinson’s. You die with Parkinson’s … I’ve been thinking about the mortality of it.… I’m not going to be 80. I’m not going to be 80.”

Fox continued to reveal how Parkinson’s has deeply impacted his life after a life-altering surgery. He had spinal surgery after having a tumor on his spine. Although the tumor was benign, it affected his walking, leading to several broken limbs, including his arms and elbows.

Breakthrough in Parkinson’s Diagnosis

In addition to the interview, Fox wrote an opinion piece for USA Today titled, “Michael J. Fox: Do you have Parkinson’s? New test is ‘breakthrough’ in diagnosing disease.” In his article, he wrote that “300 of the world’s top neuroscientists” are meeting this week in New York City to discuss the latest developments in Parkinson’s research. One of the most significant breakthroughs, he said, was the discovery of a spinal fluid test that can objectively detect Parkinson’s in the cells of living people.

The new test is remarkably accurate and will allow scientists to unlock some of Parkinson’s deepest-held secrets. For instance, they will be able to determine how early cellular dysfunction begins in brain and body cells, the other aspects of biology involved in risk, onset, and progression, and why the symptoms and disease course are so different in different people. This will open up new possibilities for developing next-generation drugs that will benefit everyone living with the disease.

Fox concluded his piece by writing, “This breakthrough belongs to everyone who’s already taken part [in the research], and to those who will in the future. But thanks to these activated participants, it is already transforming what’s possible for us all.”

Conclusion

Michael J. Fox has been a champion for the Parkinson’s community for over two decades, and his contributions have been invaluable. He has helped doctors and researchers gain a better understanding of the disease and has been instrumental in pushing forward research and treatments. With the discovery of a spinal fluid test that can objectively detect Parkinson’s in the cells of living people, we are one step closer to understanding this disease and finding a cure. Fox’s legacy will continue to live on, and his contributions to Parkinson’s research will undoubtedly improve the lives of millions of people worldwide.

Michael J. Fox: Revealing the Possible Cause of his Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Parkinson’s Disease and Mortality

Breakthrough in Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Conclusion

News Source : Emily Trainham

Source Link :Michael J. Fox speculates whether his partying could have led to Parkinson’s disease/