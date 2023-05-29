“Parkinson’s disease symptoms”: Explaining the Early Signs of Parkinson’s Disease: A Look at Jeremy Paxman’s Symptoms

Jeremy Paxman Steps Down as University Challenge Host After Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Jeremy Paxman, the long-standing host of the much-loved quiz show University Challenge, is stepping down after 29 years at the helm. The former Newsnight broadcaster, known for his combative interviewing style, has overseen every series since the show was resurrected by the BBC in 1994. He will be replaced by former BBC Media Editor Amol Rajan in the autumn. Paxman announced his retirement in August 2020, after revealing that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in May 2021.

Parkinson’s disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years. According to the NHS website, there are three major symptoms, including tremors or shaking, slowness of movement and muscle stiffness. Other symptoms include problems with balance, loss of smell, nerve pain, excessive sweating and dizziness.

In the early stages, people may show little or no expression, and their arms may not swing when they walk. Speech can also become soft or slurred, with the condition worsening over time. Most people’s life expectancy will not change a great deal as a result of Parkinson’s, though more advanced symptoms can lead to increased disability and poor health. It can also cause cognitive issues and changes to mood and mental health.

No tests can conclusively show if a person has the disease, but doctors can make a diagnosis based on symptoms, medical history and a physical examination. A specialist will ask the person to write or draw, walk or speak to check for any common signs of the condition, and may even check for difficulty making facial expressions and slowness of limb movement.

Some scientists believe a combination of genetic and environmental factors are the cause of Parkinson’s disease, which occurs after a person experiences loss of nerve cells in a part of their brain. However, it is not known why the loss of nerve cells associated with the condition takes place – research is ongoing to identify potential causes. Scientists say genetics factor can increase a person’s risk of developing the disease, and can therefore run in families.

Around 145,000 people live with Parkinson’s disease in the UK, according to the charity Parkinson’s UK. Although there is no cure, a number of treatments are available to help reduce the symptom, including medication, exercise, therapy and surgery, which can help people in different ways. Medication can be helpful in improving the main symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, such as shaking and movement problems.

There are several therapies available to those with Parkinson’s through the NHS, including physiotherapy to reduce muscle stiffness, occupational therapy to help with completing day-to-day tasks and speech and language coaching. Those with Parkinson’s are also encouraged to exercise more often, with scientists saying 2.5 hours of exercise a week is enough to slow the progression of symptoms.

Paxman, 73, revealed that a doctor had noticed signs of the condition when he appeared on TV. He said his symptoms were currently mild and that he was being treated for the illness after he collapsed while walking his dog. Paxman’s retirement from University Challenge marks the end of an era for the popular quiz show, which has entertained audiences for decades.

News Source : inews.co.uk

Source Link :What are the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease? The early signs of Jeremy Paxman’s illness explained/