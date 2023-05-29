“Parkinson’s disease symptoms”: Parkinson’s Disease: Definition and Indicators

Jeremy Paxman Bows Out of University Challenge: What You Need to Know About Parkinson’s Disease

On Monday’s episode of University Challenge, Jeremy Paxman will host the quiz show for the last time before stepping down from the role following his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. The 73-year-old veteran broadcaster has been the quizmaster since 1994, but is handing over the reins to Amol Rajan, the BBC’s media editor. As we say farewell to Paxman, here’s a rundown of what we know about Parkinson’s disease, its symptoms, causes, and treatments.

What is Parkinson’s Disease?

Parkinson’s disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, according to the NHS website. It is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects movement, balance, and coordination.

What are the Symptoms?

The NHS identifies three major symptoms of Parkinson’s disease: tremors or shaking, slowness of movement, and muscle stiffness. Other symptoms include problems with balance, loss of smell, nerve pain, excessive sweating, and dizziness. Some people can also experience lack of sleep, excessive production of saliva, and problems swallowing, causing malnutrition and dehydration.

What are the Early Signs?

Symptoms can start gradually, sometimes beginning with a barely noticeable tremor in just one part of the body. In the early stages, people may show little or no expression, and their arms may not swing when they walk. Speech can also become soft or slurred, with the condition worsening over time.

What are the Causes?

Scientists believe a combination of genetic and environmental factors are the cause of Parkinson’s disease. It occurs after a person experiences loss of nerve cells in a part of their brain. However, it is not known why the loss of nerve cells associated with the condition takes place, but research is ongoing to identify potential causes. Genetics can increase a person’s risk of developing the disease, and can therefore run in families. Other factors attributed to causing the condition include environmental problems such as pollution, though such links are inconclusive, according to the NHS.

How is it Diagnosed?

No tests can conclusively show if a person has the disease, but doctors can make a diagnosis based on symptoms, medical history, and a physical examination. A specialist will ask the person to write or draw, walk, or speak to check for any common signs of the condition. They may even check for difficulty making facial expressions and slowness of limb movement.

How Many People are Affected?

Around 145,000 people live with Parkinson’s disease in the UK, according to the charity Parkinson’s UK.

What Happens if Someone is Diagnosed?

According to the charity, it is a legal requirement to contact the DVLA, as a diagnosed person will need to have a medical or driving assessment. The organisation also advises people to contact any insurance providers and find out about financial support available. People are also encouraged to partake in more exercise.

Can it be Treated?

Although there is no cure, a number of treatments are available to help reduce the symptoms. The main remedies include medication, exercise, therapy, and surgery, which can help people in different ways.

What Medication is Available and What are the Side Effects?

Medication can be helpful in improving the main symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, such as shaking and movement problems. There are three main types which are commonly used: levodopa, dopamine agonist, or a MAO-B inhibitor. Each can affect people in different ways. The drugs do have some side effects, including impulsive and compulsive behaviour, hallucinations, sleep issues, and blood pressure changes.

What Therapy is Available?

There are several therapies available to those with Parkinson’s through the NHS. Among them are physiotherapy to reduce muscle stiffness, occupational therapy to help with completing day-to-day tasks, and speech and language coaching.

Does This Change the Way You Live?

Most people’s life expectancy will not change a great deal, though more advanced symptoms can lead to increased disability and poor health. It can also cause some cognitive issues and changes to mood and mental health. Those with Parkinson’s are encouraged to exercise more often, with scientists saying 2.5 hours of exercise a week is enough to slow the progression of symptoms.

As Jeremy Paxman bids goodbye to University Challenge, we hope this rundown of Parkinson’s disease will help raise awareness and understanding of the condition.

Parkinson’s disease causes Parkinson’s disease treatment Parkinson’s disease stages Parkinson’s disease diagnosis Parkinson’s disease tremors

News Source : Naomi Clarke and Ted Hennessey, PA

Source Link :What is Parkinson’s disease and what are the symptoms?/