“Parkinson’s disease symptoms”: Understanding Parkinson’s Disease: Symptoms and Causes

Understanding Parkinson’s Disease: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects the brain cells responsible for producing dopamine, a chemical that helps control movement in the body. As the disease progresses, it can cause tremors, stiffness, and difficulty with movement, making everyday tasks challenging. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at what Parkinson’s disease is, its symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment options.

Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease

The three main symptoms of Parkinson’s disease include tremors or shaking, slowness of movement, and muscle stiffness. Other symptoms can include loss of balance, loss of smell, nerve pain, excessive sweating, and dizziness. Additionally, people with Parkinson’s disease may experience sleep problems, excessive saliva production, and difficulty swallowing, leading to malnutrition and dehydration.

In the early stages of Parkinson’s disease, symptoms may be barely noticeable, with a slight tremor in one part of the body. As the disease progresses, people may show little or no expression, and their arms may not swing when they walk. Speech can also become soft or slurred.

Causes of Parkinson’s Disease

The exact cause of Parkinson’s disease is unknown, but scientists believe a combination of genetic and environmental factors play a role. The disease occurs when a person experiences the loss of nerve cells in a part of their brain responsible for producing dopamine. While genetics can increase a person’s risk of developing the disease, environmental factors such as pollution may also contribute to its development.

Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

There are no definitive tests that can conclusively diagnose Parkinson’s disease, but doctors can make a diagnosis based on symptoms, medical history, and a physical examination. A specialist may ask the person to write or draw, walk, or speak to check for common signs of the disease. They may also check for difficulty making facial expressions and slowness of limb movement.

Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease

While there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, several treatments are available to help reduce symptoms. The main remedies include medication, exercise, therapy, and surgery, which can help people in different ways.

Medication can be helpful in improving the main symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, such as shaking and movement problems. There are three main types of medication commonly used, including levodopa, dopamine agonist, or a MAO-B inhibitor. Each can affect people in different ways, and may have side effects such as impulsive and compulsive behavior, hallucinations, sleep issues, and blood pressure changes.

There are several types of therapy available, including physiotherapy to reduce muscle stiffness, occupational therapy to help with completing daily tasks, and speech and language coaching.

Living with Parkinson’s Disease

While Parkinson’s disease can lead to increased disability and poor health in advanced stages, most people’s life expectancy will not change significantly. The disease can also cause cognitive issues and changes to mood and mental health. People with Parkinson’s disease are encouraged to exercise regularly, with scientists recommending at least 2.5 hours of exercise a week to slow the progression of symptoms.

In conclusion, Parkinson’s disease is a complex neurological disorder that can significantly impact a person’s quality of life. However, with the right treatment and management, people with Parkinson’s disease can maintain their independence and continue to live fulfilling lives. If you suspect you or a loved one may have Parkinson’s disease, seek medical advice from a specialist.

Parkinson’s disease symptoms Parkinson’s disease causes Parkinson’s disease treatment Parkinson’s disease diagnosis Parkinson’s disease progression

News Source : By Natasha Anderson PA Media

Source Link :WHAT IS PARKINSON’S DISEASE AND WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?/