“Parkinson’s disease symptoms”: What are the symptoms and causes of Parkinson’s disease according to Jeremy Paxman?

Jeremy Paxman, the veteran broadcaster and host of University Challenge, will appear on Monday’s episode for the last time as he steps down from his role following his Parkinson’s diagnosis. As Paxman hands over the reins to Amol Rajan, BBC’s media editor, it is important to understand more about Parkinson’s disease, its causes, symptoms, and treatments.

Parkinson’s disease is a condition that causes the progressive damage of parts of the brain over many years. According to the NHS, there are three major symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including tremors or shaking, slowness of movement, and muscle stiffness. Other symptoms include problems with balance, loss of smell, nerve pain, excessive sweating, and dizziness. Some people may also experience lack of sleep, excessive production of saliva, and difficulty swallowing, which can cause malnutrition and dehydration.

Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease can start gradually, sometimes beginning with a barely noticeable tremor in just one part of the body. In the early stages, people may show little or no expression, and their arms may not swing when they walk. Speech can also become soft or slurred, with the condition worsening over time.

Although the exact causes of Parkinson’s disease are not fully understood, some scientists believe that a combination of genetic and environmental factors may be responsible for its development. It occurs after a person experiences loss of nerve cells in a part of their brain. Genetics can increase a person’s risk of developing the disease, and can therefore run in families. Other factors attributed to causing the condition include environmental problems such as pollution, though such links are inconclusive, the NHS says.

Doctors can make a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease based on symptoms, medical history, and a physical examination. No tests can conclusively show if a person has the disease. A specialist will ask the person to write or draw, walk or speak to check for any common signs of the condition. They may even check for difficulty making facial expressions and slowness of limb movement.

Around 145,000 people live with Parkinson’s disease in the UK, according to the charity Parkinson’s UK. If someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, it is a legal requirement to contact the DVLA, as a diagnosed person will need to have a medical or driving assessment. The organisation also advises people to contact any insurance providers and find out about financial support available. People are also encouraged to partake in more exercise.

Although there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, a number of treatments are available to help reduce the symptoms. The main remedies include medication, exercise, therapy, and surgery, which can help people in different ways. Medication can be helpful in improving the main symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, such as shaking and movement problems. There are three main types of medication which are commonly used, levodopa, dopamine agonist, or a MAO-B inhibitor. Each can affect people in different ways. The drugs do have some side effects, including impulsive and compulsive behavior, hallucinations, sleep issues, and blood pressure changes.

There are several therapies available to those with Parkinson’s disease through the NHS. Among them are physiotherapy to reduce muscle stiffness, occupational therapy to help with completing day-to-day tasks, and speech and language coaching.

Having Parkinson’s disease may not change most people’s life expectancy a great deal, though more advanced symptoms can lead to increased disability and poor health. It can also cause some cognitive issues and changes to mood and mental health. Those with Parkinson’s disease are encouraged to exercise more often, with scientists saying that 2.5 hours of exercise a week is enough to slow the progression of symptoms.

In conclusion, Parkinson’s disease is a condition that causes progressive damage to parts of the brain over many years. Although the exact causes are not fully understood, a combination of genetic and environmental factors may be responsible for its development. There are several therapies and treatments available to help manage the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including medication, exercise, therapy, and surgery. Those with Parkinson’s disease are encouraged to exercise more often, as it can help slow the progression of symptoms.

