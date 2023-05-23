Parkinson’s Disease treatments: Understanding Parkinson’s Disease: Its Causes, Symptoms, and Available Treatments

New Study Links Industrial Solvent to Parkinson’s Disease

A recent study conducted at a marine military base in North Carolina has revealed that the risk of Parkinson’s Disease is 70% higher in veterans who were stationed at Camp Lejeune, where the water was contaminated with trichloroethylene (TCE), compared to ex-service personnel stationed at another Marine Corps base. TCE is an industrial solvent that is used worldwide in metal cleaning and degreasing, textile manufacturing, and as an extraction solvent. Although it has been banned in food and pharmaceutical industries since the 1970s and removed from dry-cleaning operations in the mid-1950s, it is still widely used, potentially exposing millions of individuals to its harmful effects.

Parkinson’s Disease is a neurological disorder that causes parts of the brain to become progressively damaged over many years. It affects the brain and nervous system, leading to motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and loss of balance. Although doctors have not established a definitive cause of Parkinson’s, there are records of a growing number of people exhibiting symptoms around the world.

The symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease are usually gradual at first, but they can be debilitating over time. The three main symptoms of Parkinson’s disease affect physical movement: tremors, slowness of movement (bradykinesia), and muscle stiffness (rigidity). These symptoms can be caused by other issues and are referred to by doctors as Parkinsonism.

Drug therapy is the main treatment for Parkinson’s Disease, and many people can maintain a good standard of life with the correct medication. The main aim of drug therapy for Parkinson’s Disease is to increase the levels of the neurotransmitter dopamine in the brain, as low dopamine levels are a characteristic marker of Parkinson’s and are responsible for the motor symptoms of the condition. In addition, there might be other medications prescribed to increase the levels of other neurotransmitters in the brain that play a role in Parkinson’s, in order to treat other behavioural symptoms and non-motor symptoms. These drugs include Levodopa and Carbidopa, Dopamine Agonists, COMT Inhibitors, MAO-B Inhibitors, Anticholinergics, and Amantadine.

Although the exact causes of Parkinson’s are unknown, there are a number of possible causes. These include the death of dopamine-secreting neurons in the brain, environment and genetics, and certain medications, toxins, and other diseases that can produce symptoms similar to Parkinson’s Disease, known as secondary Parkinsonism, which can be reversible.

The recent study linking TCE to Parkinson’s Disease is significant because it sheds new light on a possible environmental cause of the disease. Exposure to TCE is widespread, and those who are most at risk are individuals who work in industries that use the solvent. The study’s findings underscore the importance of taking steps to reduce exposure to harmful chemicals in the workplace and in the environment.

In conclusion, Parkinson’s Disease is a debilitating neurological disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. While the exact causes of the disease are unknown, recent research suggests that exposure to certain chemicals, such as TCE, may play a role in its development. It is important for individuals who work in industries that use harmful chemicals to take steps to protect themselves from exposure. Additionally, drug therapy is the main treatment for Parkinson’s Disease, and many people can maintain a good standard of life with the correct medication. As we continue to learn more about the causes of Parkinson’s, it is crucial that we work together to find ways to prevent and treat this debilitating disease.

News Source : Lowenna Waters

