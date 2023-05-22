Parkland school shooter : YouTube algorithm floods young users with violent content, including school shootings

YouTube Algorithm Floods Young Users with Disturbing Content Including School Shootings, Study Finds

Disturbing content, such as videos depicting school shootings, can flood young users on YouTube due to the platform’s powerful algorithms, according to new research. The Technology Transparency Project, a US-based NGO, conducted a study using separate YouTube accounts posing as typical 9-year-old and 14-year-old boys who loved playing videos. The accounts that clicked on YouTube’s recommended videos were inundated with violent content about school shootings and firearms, receiving approximately 12 videos per day over one month. The accounts that ignored the suggestions still received some violent videos but 10 times fewer than the others. The Technology Transparency project tweeted a comment under a clip of a movie scene depicting a school shooting that was viewed nearly a million times. This highlights the issue of dangerous content being promoted on social media platforms, with some perpetrators of mass shootings using YouTube to find violent content. The study shows the failure of YouTube’s quality control and content moderation.

News Source : euronews

