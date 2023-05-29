“Parklane Road shooting” today : One person killed in shooting on Parklane Road

Fatal shooting reported on Parklane Road. today 2023.

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Springtree Drive, northeast Columbia. The incident happened on May 28, and investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Authorities are asking anyone with information to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

News Source : WLTX

