Parliament Conveys Sympathies on the Demise of Ismail Kassim

Parliament extends condolences on passing of Ismail Kassim

The Malaysian Parliament has extended its deepest condolences on the passing of Ismail Kassim, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Pengkalan Chepa constituency in Kelantan. Ismail, who was also a former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry, passed away on 6th July 2021 at the age of 72.

A Life of Service

Ismail Kassim dedicated his life to serving the people of Malaysia. He was first elected as an MP in 2008, representing the Pengkalan Chepa constituency, and was re-elected in the 2013 and 2018 general elections. During his time as an MP, Ismail championed issues related to agriculture, rural development, and education.

He was also appointed as the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry in 2013, a position he held until 2018. During his tenure, he played a key role in implementing policies and initiatives aimed at improving the livelihoods of farmers and boosting the country’s agricultural sector.

A Loss for the Nation

The passing of Ismail Kassim is a great loss for the nation. His dedication to public service and his tireless efforts to improve the lives of Malaysians will be sorely missed. His contributions to the country’s agricultural sector and his work on behalf of his constituents in Pengkalan Chepa were invaluable.

As a mark of respect, the Malaysian Parliament observed a minute of silence in honour of Ismail Kassim. Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum expressed their condolences and paid tribute to his life of service.

Remembering Ismail Kassim

Ismail Kassim will be remembered as a dedicated public servant, a champion of agriculture and rural development, and a beloved representative of the people of Pengkalan Chepa. His passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that elected officials make in service to their country and their communities.

The Malaysian Parliament extends its deepest condolences to Ismail Kassim’s family, friends, and loved ones. May he rest in peace, and may his legacy of service continue to inspire generations of Malaysians to come.

