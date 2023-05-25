Parmesan Dressing Recipe: The Ultimate Creamy Parmesan Dressing Recipe

Creamy Parmesan Dressing Recipe

Adding salad dressing to salads has been a trend since ancient times. However, with the advent of new ingredients and flavors, salad dressing has become more versatile than ever. Creamy Parmesan Dressing is one such dressing that can be used as a salad dressing, dipping sauce, or even a sandwich spread. Made with fresh ingredients, this dressing is a game-changer. The creaminess of the Greek yogurt and mayonnaise is seasoned with Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, white wine vinegar, fresh lemon juice, and dill. If you like to make homemade salad dressings, you have to try this one.

Ingredients

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 minced garlic cloves

1/4 tsp freshly cracked peppercorn

1/4 tsp dried dill

Salt to taste

Instructions

Prep your ingredients: Crack the peppercorns, mince the garlic cloves, and grate the Parmesan cheese. Puree it all: Toss all of the ingredients into a blender or food processor and pulse until creamy and free of chunks. Serve or chill: Serve immediately or chill in the fridge until you are ready to use it.

Recipe Variations

Add tomatoes: Toss some grape tomatoes into the mixture before blending.

Heat it up: Add a pinch of red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper for a spicy twist.

Make it better: Add bacon to your creamy Parmesan dressing for an extra burst of flavor.

Other meat: Add chopped sausage, beef, or pork to the food processor with the rest of the ingredients.

More flavor: Add your favorite herbs and spices like onion powder, thyme, rosemary, and smoked paprika for even more flavor.

Make it a meal: Add chicken or some other meat as well as some of your favorite vegetables for a complete meal.

Sweet dressing: Sprinkle in some white or powdered sugar or brown sugar for a sweeter salad dressing.

Serving Suggestions

Toss some dried cranberries or raisins in your salad dressing for a sweet and chewy twist.

This creamy dressing goes great with salad greens of any kind such as romaine lettuce or spinach. Try our Greek salad or this pear salad recipe.

Mix Parmesan dressing with tuna to make a unique tuna salad sandwich.

Use this homemade dressing as a topping for grilled chicken or pork. Try this recipe for grilled pork tenderloin that would be great topped with dressing.

Use this flavorful dressing as a dip for your favorite veggies, crackers, or chips.

Spread it on your sandwich for added flavor. It would be perfect on our homemade corned beef sandwiches.

Add chia, hemp, sesame, sunflower, or flaxseeds for extra crunch and vitamins.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use Miracle Whip instead of regular mayo?

In most cases, you can substitute mayonnaise with Miracle Whip. However, if you like your salad dressing on the sweet side, it will work out fine. This creamy Parmesan dressing is supposed to be more savory than sweet. Miracle Whip is a lot sweeter than regular mayonnaise.

What is the difference between Parmesan in a can and shredded Parmesan cheese?

Although canned dry Parmesan in a can is cheaper and easier, it is not better in any way when you are using it in a recipe. It can be used on spaghetti in a pinch, but not when making salad dressing. First of all, it is powdery and does not melt like shredded cheese. Also, it has a gritty texture, possibly from the sawdust additives they use to stop coagulation.

Can I make this dairy-free?

Yes, nowadays there are non-dairy versions of everything. This includes Greek yogurt. But it may change the texture and flavors of your dressing. Try Silk Greek Yogurt, which is one of the most popular. There are also a lot of dairy-free and vegan mayos on the market that are really good. Duke’s is supposed to be the best. Dairy-free Parmesan cheese is also available. However, most of them are the dry canned variety.

Why is my salad dressing so thin?

First, you have to be sure you have the right amount of each ingredient. Every recipe is like a scientific experiment. You have to use exactly what the recipe calls for. Also, do not skip any ingredients. Dijon mustard is an important emulsifier. Also, if you use regular yogurt instead of Greek, it will be a lot thinner. Add some sour cream to thicken it up.

What is a wedge salad?

You will most often see a wedge salad at the more fancy steak restaurants. It is made from a cold wedge of iceberg lettuce drizzled with salad dressing and topped with your choice of toppings. The most common toppings are green onions, shredded cheese, grape tomatoes, and crumbled blue cheese.

What are the nutrition facts in this recipe?

The average serving of this dressing is one tablespoon. Each tablespoon has 80 calories, 9 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 100 mg sodium, 1 gram of sugar, 9 mg cholesterol, and 1 gram of carbohydrates. On the good side, you also get 2 grams protein, 15 mg potassium, 2 grams fiber, 85 units of vitamin A, 2 mg vitamin C, 36 mg calcium, and 1 mg of iron.

Storage Instructions

You can store your leftover creamy Parmesan salad dressing in an airtight container like a mason jar in the refrigerator for up to a week. Freezing is not recommended.

Recipe Tips

Shorten prep time and make this delicious dressing super easy by using store-bought Parmesan cheese instead of grating your own. It will still be good stuff, just not as flavorful.

Do not forget to add salt and pepper to your creamy Parmesan salad dressing. However, you may not need any pepper if you used peppercorns.

Drizzle this on anything you feel needs to have more flavor.

If your salad dressing is too thin, add more Greek yogurt or a 1/2 cup of sour cream.

Is your dressing too thick? Go ahead and whisk in some milk.

This salad dressing is much better chilled. Put it in the fridge for at least four hours before using or make it the night before.

