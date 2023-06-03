Parmesan potato halves: Parmesan Cheese Crusted Crispy Potato Halves: A Delicious Recipe

Crispy Baked Potato Halves with Parmesan Cheese: A Recipe by Ukrainian Chef Mykola Lyulko

Potatoes are a versatile ingredient that can be cooked in various ways. However, Ukrainian chef Mykola Lyulko’s recipe for crispy baked potato halves with Parmesan cheese is a game-changer. This dish is perfect as a main course, an appetizer for beer, or a side dish for meat or fish. The addition of a sauce elevates the flavors and makes it irresistible.

Ingredients

1 kilogram of potatoes

10 grams of salt

Ground black pepper

Half a teaspoon of dry chili

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of dry garlic

1 teaspoon of coriander

2 tablespoons of corn starch

4 tablespoons of oil

200 grams of Parmesan cheese

For the sauce:

150 grams of mayonnaise

30 grams of kimchi or sriracha sauce

Preparation

Wash the potatoes and boil them in salted water. Cut the potatoes in half and marinate them in spices mixed with oil. Bread the slices of the potato halves in grated Parmesan cheese. Place the potato halves, cheese side down, on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees and bake for 30 minutes, or until the potatoes and cheese become crispy. Mix the mayonnaise and kimchi or sriracha sauce to make the sauce. Serve the dish with the sauce.

Serving

The dish serves 4-6 people and takes approximately 60-70 minutes to prepare. The addition of spices, Parmesan cheese, and the sauce makes it a flavorful and satisfying meal. It is perfect for a cozy dinner with family and friends or a casual gathering.

Conclusion

Ukrainian chef Mykola Lyulko’s recipe for crispy baked potato halves with Parmesan cheese is a delightful dish that is easy to make and delicious to eat. The combination of spices, cheese, and the sauce makes it a unique and scrumptious meal that is sure to impress your guests. Try this recipe today and enjoy the flavors of Ukraine in your kitchen!

