Crispy Baked Potato Halves with Parmesan Cheese: A Recipe by Ukrainian Chef Mykola Lyulko
Potatoes are a versatile ingredient that can be cooked in various ways. However, Ukrainian chef Mykola Lyulko’s recipe for crispy baked potato halves with Parmesan cheese is a game-changer. This dish is perfect as a main course, an appetizer for beer, or a side dish for meat or fish. The addition of a sauce elevates the flavors and makes it irresistible.
Ingredients
- 1 kilogram of potatoes
- 10 grams of salt
- Ground black pepper
- Half a teaspoon of dry chili
- 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon of dry garlic
- 1 teaspoon of coriander
- 2 tablespoons of corn starch
- 4 tablespoons of oil
- 200 grams of Parmesan cheese
- For the sauce:
- 150 grams of mayonnaise
- 30 grams of kimchi or sriracha sauce
Preparation
- Wash the potatoes and boil them in salted water.
- Cut the potatoes in half and marinate them in spices mixed with oil.
- Bread the slices of the potato halves in grated Parmesan cheese.
- Place the potato halves, cheese side down, on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper.
- Preheat the oven to 200 degrees and bake for 30 minutes, or until the potatoes and cheese become crispy.
- Mix the mayonnaise and kimchi or sriracha sauce to make the sauce.
- Serve the dish with the sauce.
Serving
The dish serves 4-6 people and takes approximately 60-70 minutes to prepare. The addition of spices, Parmesan cheese, and the sauce makes it a flavorful and satisfying meal. It is perfect for a cozy dinner with family and friends or a casual gathering.
Conclusion
Ukrainian chef Mykola Lyulko’s recipe for crispy baked potato halves with Parmesan cheese is a delightful dish that is easy to make and delicious to eat. The combination of spices, cheese, and the sauce makes it a unique and scrumptious meal that is sure to impress your guests. Try this recipe today and enjoy the flavors of Ukraine in your kitchen!
