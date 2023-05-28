ParrotOS installation: Tutorial: Installing ParrotOS 5.3.0 in Dual Boot/BIOS Mode on VMware with Linux

Introduction

ParrotOS is a Debian-based operating system that is designed for penetration testing, ethical hacking, digital forensics, and privacy protection. It is an open-source and completely free operating system that comes with a plethora of tools for security professionals and enthusiasts. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the process of installing ParrotOS 5.3.0 on your computer using a dual-boot setup or a virtual machine.

Pre-requisites

Before we proceed with the installation process, you need to make sure that you have the following:

A computer with a minimum of 2GB RAM and 20GB of free disk space

ParrotOS 5.3.0 ISO image

A USB flash drive with a minimum of 4GB capacity (for dual-boot installation)

VMware workstation (for virtual machine installation)

Creating a bootable USB drive

If you want to install ParrotOS alongside your current operating system, you need to create a bootable USB drive. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Download the ParrotOS 5.3.0 ISO image from the official website.

Step 2: Insert the USB flash drive into your computer and launch the Rufus tool.

Step 3: Select the USB drive from the device dropdown menu.

Step 4: Click on the “Select” button and choose the ParrotOS 5.3.0 ISO image.

Step 5: Set the file system to “FAT32” and leave the cluster size to default.

Step 6: Click on the “Start” button and wait for the process to complete.

Step 7: Once the process is complete, you can eject the USB flash drive.

Installing ParrotOS on your computer

Now that you have created a bootable USB drive, you can proceed with the installation process.

Step 1: Insert the USB drive into your computer and boot from it.

Step 2: Select “Install” from the boot menu and choose your preferred language.

Step 3: Select your timezone and click on “Continue.”

Step 4: Choose your keyboard layout and click on “Continue.”

Step 5: Select “Manual partitioning” and click on “Continue.”

Step 6: Create a new partition by clicking on the “+” button.

Step 7: Set the partition size according to your preference and choose “Ext4” as the file system.

Step 8: Set the mount point to “/” and click on “OK.”

Step 9: Create another partition by repeating steps 6-8, but this time, set the mount point to “/home.”

Step 10: Select the partition where you want to install ParrotOS and click on “Continue.”

Step 11: Set up your user account by providing your full name, username, and password.

Step 12: Wait for the installation process to complete.

Step 13: Once the installation is complete, remove the USB drive and reboot your computer.

Dual-booting ParrotOS with Windows

If you want to dual-boot ParrotOS with Windows, you need to follow these additional steps:

Step 1: Boot into Windows and right-click on the “Start” button.

Step 2: Select “Disk Management” from the menu.

Step 3: Right-click on the “Unallocated” space and select “New Simple Volume.”

Step 4: Choose the amount of space you want to allocate for ParrotOS.

Step 5: Follow the prompts to format the new partition as “NTFS.”

Step 6: Reboot your computer and boot from the ParrotOS USB drive.

Step 7: Select “Install” and choose “Manual partitioning.”

Step 8: Select the partition you created in Step 4 and set the mount point to “/boot.”

Step 9: Continue with the installation process as described in the previous section.

Step 10: Once the installation is complete, reboot your computer and select “ParrotOS” or “Windows” from the boot menu.

Installing ParrotOS on VMware

If you don’t want to dual-boot ParrotOS with your current operating system, you can install it on a virtual machine using VMware. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Launch VMware workstation and click on “Create a New Virtual Machine.”

Step 2: Select “Typical” and click on “Next.”

Step 3: Choose the ParrotOS 5.3.0 ISO image and click on “Next.”

Step 4: Set the name and location for the virtual machine and click on “Next.”

Step 5: Choose the amount of RAM you want to allocate for the virtual machine and click on “Next.”

Step 6: Choose “Use Bridged Networking” and click on “Next.”

Step 7: Set the disk size for the virtual machine and click on “Next.”

Step 8: Review the settings and click on “Finish.”

Step 9: Boot the virtual machine and follow the installation process as described in the first section.

Conclusion

ParrotOS is a powerful operating system that can be used for various security-related tasks. In this tutorial, we have shown you how to install ParrotOS 5.3.0 on your computer using a dual-boot setup or a virtual machine. By following these steps, you can easily set up ParrotOS and start exploring its features and tools.

Source Link :How To Install ParrotOS 5.3.0 | 2023 | Dual Boot / BIOS | Linux Tutorial | VMware/

ParrotOS 5.3.0 installation guide Dual boot ParrotOS 5.3.0 with Windows ParrotOS 5.3.0 BIOS installation steps Installing ParrotOS 5.3.0 on VMware Linux tutorial for installing ParrotOS 5.3.0