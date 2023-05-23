





Obituary Speech by Mpumalanga MEC Shongwe

<h1>Obituary Speech by Mpumalanga MEC Shongwe</h1> <h2>Introduction</h2> Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It is with great sadness that we gather here today to pay our final respects to Given Vusimuzi Matsebula, who passed away on 28th July 2022. On behalf of the Mpumalanga Provincial Government, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. <h2>Early Life</h2> Given Vusimuzi Matsebula was born on 2nd May 1985 in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga. He grew up in a loving family and was the youngest of four siblings. He showed great promise from a young age and was an exceptional student. He went on to study at the University of Witwatersrand, where he obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree with distinction. <h2>Career</h2> Given Vusimuzi Matsebula was a true leader in every sense of the word. He began his career as a financial analyst at Standard Bank before moving on to become a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. He then joined the Mpumalanga Provincial Government as the Head of the Department of Economic Development and Tourism. Under his leadership, the department achieved unprecedented success and was recognized as one of the best in the country. <h2>Legacy</h2> Given Vusimuzi Matsebula's legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time with us. He was a mentor to many and had a unique ability to inspire those around him. He was passionate about his work and dedicated his life to making a difference in the lives of the people of Mpumalanga. His contributions to the province will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. <h2>Conclusion</h2> Given Vusimuzi Matsebula was a remarkable individual who made a significant impact on the lives of those around him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Given Vusimuzi Matsebula.





