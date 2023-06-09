Part 2 of The River Sermon by Pastor Emmanuel Adewusi







Rewrite The River pt. 2 | Pastor Emmanuel Adewusi

As we continue to reflect on the story of the man at the pool of Bethesda, it is important to note that he had been in that condition for 38 years. That is a long time to be in a place of hopelessness and despair. However, when Jesus showed up, everything changed.

Jesus asked him if he wanted to be healed, and instead of answering with a resounding yes, the man made excuses about why he couldn’t get into the pool. Jesus, in His compassion, didn’t even address the man’s excuses but simply told him to get up, pick up his mat, and walk.

It wasn’t until the man obeyed Jesus’ command that he was healed. Sometimes, we may have excuses as to why we can’t move forward in life or why we can’t receive healing in certain areas. But Jesus doesn’t need our excuses; He just needs our obedience.

Perhaps you have been in a place of hopelessness and despair for a long time, just like the man at the pool of Bethesda. But today, Jesus is saying to you, “Get up, pick up your mat, and walk.” It’s time to step out in faith and obedience to what God is calling you to do. He is able to rewrite the river of your life and bring healing and restoration to every area that needs it.

Let us pray: Heavenly Father, thank You for Your compassion and love towards us. Help us to let go of our excuses and trust in Your plan for our lives. We declare that we will step out in faith and obedience to what You are calling us to do. Rewrite the river of our lives, bring healing and restoration to every area that needs it. In Jesus’ name, Amen.





