Part One: A Small Town American Death – Why You Should Be Dead

You Should Be Dead – Part One: A Death in Small Town America

It was a typical Saturday evening in the quiet town of Millfield, Indiana. The sun had set and the streets were empty, except for a few cars parked outside the local bar. Inside the bar, people were drinking and laughing, enjoying their weekend. But outside, something terrible was happening.

John, a young man in his early twenties, was walking home from the bar when he was attacked by a group of teenagers. They beat him mercilessly and left him unconscious on the ground. A passerby found him and called for an ambulance, but it was too late. John died on the way to the hospital.

The news of John’s death spread quickly throughout the town. Everyone was shocked and saddened by the senseless act of violence. The police launched an investigation and eventually arrested the teenagers responsible.

But even after the arrests, the town was never the same. The sense of safety and security that once existed was shattered. People were afraid to walk alone at night and some even considered moving away. John’s death had a profound impact on the community and it would take a long time for things to return to normal.

True Crime Homicide Investigation Small Town Murders Unsolved Crimes Criminal Justice System