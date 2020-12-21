Parth Tank Death -Obituary – Dead : Parth Tank has Died .

Parth Tank has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Vision Education 11 hrs · Dear students With very sad heart informing you all, the sad demise of our good friend and wonderful academician. Parth Tank sir is no more with us. My prayers and thoughts are with family members and May God give peace to departure Saul 1515 28 Comments Like Comment Share

Source: (20+) Vision Education – Posts | Facebook

Tributess

Manthan Desai wrote

Just a day before “National Mathematics Day” a Maths teacher committed suicide because of the indecisive government.

His fundamental right to practice his Profession is restricted since last 9 months and finally he had no option left but to give his life.

Irony of India if an actor would have committed suicide story would have been different.

Rest in Peace Parth Tank .

Sad day !!

Dhawal Jain wrote

People are dying more due to debts rather then corona which doesn’t exists

