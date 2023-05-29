Partner Arrested in Death of 34-Year-Old Mother in Sydney

Tatiana Dokhotaru : Partner of 34-Year-Old Sydney Woman Charged with Domestic Violence-Related Counts after Her Death

A 34-year-old woman named Tatiana “Tania” Dokhotaru was found dead in her Liverpool, Australia apartment on Saturday, just hours before her son’s 5th birthday celebration. The police received an anonymous tip about a domestic dispute in the Pinnacle complex where Dokhotaru lived, but they could not find the apartment where the alleged incident had occurred. The distressed caller did not specify the address. Dokhotaru’s body was discovered almost 24 hours after the initial call. Her partner, Danny Zayat, was arrested at the scene and charged with several domestic violence-related counts, including assault, stalking, and contravening an apprehensive violence order. The suspect did not apply for bail, but a bail review has been scheduled for Friday. Zayat has not been charged with Dokhotaru’s death, but authorities have not ruled out further charges. Dokhotaru’s son has been placed under the care of relatives as officials try to reach out to her parents who live in Canada. Before her death, Dokhotaru had spent her last days with her son and started a new business venture involving renting out luxury goods.

News Source : Joseph Patrick

