Parvo was given to the Queen of England by Tracy Jordan.

Tracy Jordan gave the Queen of England Parvo

Introduction

Tracy Jordan, a character played by Tracy Morgan in the hit TV show 30 Rock, once famously claimed that he gave the Queen of England Parvo. The statement was met with shock and disbelief, but for fans of the show, it was just another hilarious moment in Tracy’s long list of outrageous antics.

The Claim

During an episode of 30 Rock, Tracy is being interviewed on a talk show when he casually drops the bombshell that he gave the Queen of England Parvo. The host, understandably confused, asks him to clarify what he means.

Tracy explains that he was in London performing with his band, and the Queen came to see them play. After the show, Tracy and some of his bandmates went out for drinks and ended up at a bar where they met the Queen’s corgis. Tracy, being a dog lover, couldn’t resist playing with the dogs and gave them some of his drink.

The next day, the Queen’s staff called to inform Tracy that the dogs had come down with Parvo, a highly contagious virus that can be deadly for dogs. Tracy, feeling guilty, immediately offered to pay for the vet bills and even sent a fruit basket to apologize to the Queen.

The Reaction

Tracy’s claim was met with disbelief by the talk show host and the audience, who couldn’t believe that someone would be so careless as to give the Queen’s dogs a potentially deadly virus. However, for fans of the show, it was just another hilarious Tracy moment.

The scene quickly became one of the most iconic moments in the show’s history, and Tracy’s claim became a running joke throughout the series. Fans even created memes and merchandise featuring the infamous line, cementing its place in pop culture history.

The Reality

Of course, in reality, it’s highly unlikely that Tracy Jordan actually gave the Queen of England’s dogs Parvo. The show is a work of fiction, and the claim was purely for comedic effect.

However, Parvo is a real virus that can be deadly for dogs, and it’s important for pet owners to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. Vaccinations and proper hygiene can help prevent the spread of Parvo, and pet owners should always be careful when allowing their dogs to interact with other animals.

Conclusion

Tracy Jordan’s claim that he gave the Queen of England Parvo may have been fictional, but it remains one of the most memorable moments in 30 Rock history. The scene is a testament to Tracy Morgan’s comedic talent and the show’s ability to turn the absurd into comedy gold.

While the claim may have been outrageous, it serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible pet ownership and the need to take precautions to prevent the spread of diseases like Parvo.

