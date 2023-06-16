Jason Urban (suspect) : Passaic police shoot suspect near train station

The Record/NorthJersey.com obtained footage showing the events leading up to and following a shooting by a Passaic police officer, who allegedly wounded a suspect firing a pistol near the train station. The suspect, identified as Jason Urban, fired two rounds into the air before pointing the gun at an officer, prompting a third officer to fire eight shots, hitting Urban and bringing him to the ground. Urban appeared unfazed throughout the ordeal, remaining calm even after being shot. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident and Urban is facing charges of aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, and multiple weapon offenses.

News Source : Nicholas Katzban

