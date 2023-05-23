Passed Away: Sara Schmidt’s Obituary in Moderation

Sara Schmidt of Alexandria, Minnesota, has sadly passed away

The local community of Alexandria, Minnesota, is mourning the loss of Sara Schmidt, who passed away on March 25, 2021. Sara was a beloved member of the community and was known for her kind heart and infectious smile.

A life well-lived

Sara was born on January 8, 1975, in Alexandria, Minnesota. She grew up in the area and attended Alexandria High School, where she was an active member of the school’s drama club and choir. After graduating, Sara attended the University of Minnesota, where she earned a degree in English literature.

After college, Sara returned to Alexandria and began working at a local bookstore, where she quickly became a favorite among customers. Her love of books and her passion for helping others made her an invaluable asset to the store, and she remained there until her passing.

A kind and caring person

Sara was known for her kind and caring personality, and she had a way of making everyone feel welcome and included. She was always willing to lend a listening ear, and her infectious smile could brighten anyone’s day.

She was an active member of her church, where she volunteered her time and talents to help those in need. She was also a passionate advocate for animal rights and worked tirelessly to ensure that all animals were treated with love and respect.

A legacy of love

Sara’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew her. She will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit, her infectious smile, and her unwavering commitment to helping others.

Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the memories she created. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, and her passing is a reminder to us all to cherish the time we have with our loved ones.

Final thoughts

Sara Schmidt was a shining example of what it means to be a kind and caring person. Her legacy will continue to inspire others to be their best selves and to make a positive impact on the world.

May she rest in peace, and may her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.

Sara Schmidt Alexandria MN death Obituary Sara Schmidt Minnesota Sara Schmidt passed away Alexandria community mourns Sara Schmidt Tribute to Sara Schmidt