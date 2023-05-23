Passenger in Lake Ridge crash dies, suspect sought by Prince William police

Eric Mathew KUHN – focus on victim’s name : Passenger dies in Lake Ridge crash, suspect sought by Prince William police

The article reports that a passenger who was injured in a car accident on Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge on April 29 has passed away. The Prince William police are asking for witnesses to come forward with any information about the crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2011 Ford F-150 truck failed to stop at a red light and collided with a 2020 Kia Sorento, injuring the passenger in the Ford truck. The driver of the Ford truck fled the scene, and the passenger was initially taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries before passing away on May 19. The driver of the Kia suffered non-life threatening injuries. The deceased passenger was identified as Eric Mathew KUHN, 30, of Winchester. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Potomac Local News

