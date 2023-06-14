Lora Mitchell (victim) : Passenger Lora Mitchell killed in Ritchie County crash

In Ritchie County, West Virginia, an accident involving three vehicles resulted in a second fatality on Sunday. The incident occurred on Route 16 at around 4pm, where a Toyota Sedan driven by Noah Siers, 31, of Harrisville, collided head-on with a Harley Davidson Trike, after striking a guardrail and entering the opposite lane. The driver and passenger of the trike, Thomas Mitchell, 70, and Lora Mitchell, 67, both from Harrisville, were ejected from the vehicle. L. Mitchell was pronounced dead, and T. Mitchell was flown to Ruby in critical but stable condition. Prior to hitting the trike, the Toyota had also collided with another vehicle, causing minor damage. The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and fire departments from Harrisville, Pennsboro, and Ellenboro responded to the incident. All rights reserved by WTAP.

News Source : https://www.wtap.com

