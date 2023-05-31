Passenger Ronnie Lee Peale Jr. Goes Missing After Falling Overboard on Carnival Cruise Ship

Ronnie Lee Peale Jr. : Passenger Goes Missing After Falling Overboard on Carnival Cruise Ship: Ronnie Lee Peale Jr. Identified as Suspect or Victim

A man named Ronnie Lee Peale Jr. fell overboard less than 200 miles off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida while on the Carnival Magic cruise ship. He was on his first-ever cruise with his fiancé, Jennliyn Blosser, who has now started a GoFundMe page entitled “Funeral Expenses” for Peale. The U.S. Coast Guard is still searching for Peale as of early Wednesday. Passengers heard staff asking for Peale over the intercom “several times” early Tuesday morning. The cruise line stated that Peale leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 am early Monday morning. The U.S. Coast Guard has released the ship from any search and rescue efforts and advised the ship’s captain to continue on its way to Norfolk where it will arrive as planned on Tuesday.

