Passenger Ronnie Lee Peale Jr. reported missing after falling overboard from Carnival Magic cruise ship.

On May 29th, a passenger named Ronnie Lee Peale Jr. fell overboard from the CARNIVAL MAGIC cruise ship and was reported missing. Despite a 60-hour search that covered 5,171 square miles, he was not found. Security camera footage revealed that Peale had leaned from his balcony and fallen into the water around 4:10 a.m. on Monday morning. The search area was located about 300 kilometers east of Jacksonville, Florida, and involved both water and air assets. The man’s wife or longtime fiancée did not report him missing immediately, and the Carnival Magic resumed its normal course as the search failed to locate Peale. The FBI has initiated an investigation into the matter due to the lack of clarity surrounding the circumstances of the incident. Peale was reportedly on the cruise to celebrate his wife’s birthday and was on a cruise for the first time.

