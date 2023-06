Bling Empire Star Anna Shay Dies at 62 from a Stroke

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anna Shay at 62 years old due to a stroke. The reality TV star was known for her appearances on “Bling Empire” and will be deeply missed by her fans and loved ones.

Anna Shay cause of death Bling Empire cast member Anna Shay Anna Shay tribute Anna Shay net worth Anna Shay family life