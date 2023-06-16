passes away: Remembering TikTok sensation Monika Thakuri







Monika Thakuri’s Demise: TikTok Star No More

The popular Nepali TikTok star, Monika Thakuri, has passed away. She was known for her entertaining videos and had a large following on the platform. Her death has come as a shock to her fans and the online community.

Monika Thakuri’s last video has been shared widely on social media. In the video, she can be seen smiling and enjoying herself, which makes her passing even more heartbreaking.

Her fans have taken to social media to express their condolences and share tributes to the young star. Monika Thakuri will be missed by many, and her legacy as a talented content creator will live on.





