Passing Away of Nicole Jonutz: Funeral Arrangements at Maple Park IL’s Nicole Jones Obituary & Funeral Home

Death: Nicole Jonutz – Nicole Jones Obituary

Introduction

Nicole Jonutz, a Maple Park IL native, passed away on July 10th, 2021, leaving behind her family, friends, and loved ones. Nicole, who was also known as Nicole Jones, was only 33 years old when she passed away. Her sudden departure has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew her.

Obituary

Nicole Jonutz was born on September 3, 1987, to her parents, Michael and Brenda Jonutz. She grew up in Maple Park, IL, and attended Kaneland High School. Nicole was a kind-hearted, gentle, and loving person who always had a smile on her face. She had a passion for cooking, spending time with her family and friends, and was an avid animal lover.

Nicole was a devoted mother to her four children, whom she loved more than anything in this world. Her children were her source of inspiration, and she always worked hard to provide them with the best life possible. Nicole was a hard worker who had a successful career as a dental assistant.

Nicole Jonutz Funeral Home

The funeral service for Nicole Jonutz was held on July 17th, 2021, at the Malone Funeral Home in Geneva, IL. The service was attended by her family, friends, and loved ones who came to pay their respects and bid farewell to Nicole. The funeral was a solemn and emotional event, with many people sharing their memories and stories of Nicole.

Nicole’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). The family wishes to honor Nicole’s love for animals and hopes that the donations will help to support the organization’s mission to protect and care for animals.

Conclusion

Nicole Jonutz was a beautiful soul who touched the lives of everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and loved ones. The memories of her kindness, love, and warmth will forever be cherished in the hearts of those who had the honor of knowing her. Rest in peace, Nicole Jonutz.

Funeral arrangements for Nicole Jonutz Obituary for Nicole Jones of Maple Park, IL Grieving process after the death of Nicole Jonutz Coping with the loss of Nicole Jones Memorial services honoring Nicole Jonutz