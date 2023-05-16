Passing of 4-Time World Champion 8-Ball Pool Player, Jason Twist: An Obituary

Jason Twist Obituary: Remembering the 4-Time World Champion 8-Ball Pool Player

Early Life and Career

Jason Twist was born on January 4, 1974, in Stoke-on-Trent, England. He started playing pool at a young age and quickly became a prodigy. By the time he was a teenager, Twist was already competing in local tournaments and winning against seasoned players.

In 1994, Twist made his debut in the World Pool Championship and finished in the top 16. He continued to improve his game and in 1998, he won his first world title in the WPA World Eight-ball Championship held in Blackpool, England. He defeated Mick Hill in the final and became the first Englishman to win the prestigious tournament.

World Championship Wins

Twist’s victory in the WPA World Eight-ball Championship was just the beginning of his domination in the world of pool. He went on to win the title three more times, in 2000, 2001, and 2007. Twist’s four world championship wins put him in an elite group of players, including Ralph Souquet, Earl Strickland, and Ralf Souquet.

Twist’s success in the pool world also led to him being a regular on the Mosconi Cup team, representing Europe against the United States. He played on the team from 1999 to 2002, and then again from 2006 to 2008. Twist’s presence on the team was always a boost, and his experience and skill helped Europe secure several victories.

Tributes and Legacy

Twist’s untimely passing on August 1, 2021, at the age of 47, has shocked and saddened the pool community. Many of Twist’s peers, including fellow players and fans, have paid tribute to him on social media.

“Absolutely gutted to hear the news that Jason Twist has passed away. One of the nicest guys I’ve ever met in pool,” wrote Darren Appleton, a former world champion.

“RIP Jason Twist. One of the greatest 8-ball pool players of all time and a genuinely nice guy,” added Daryl Peach, another former world champion.

Twist’s legacy in the world of pool will always be remembered. He was not only a talented player but also a humble and gracious man. He inspired many young players to take up the sport and showed them what was possible with hard work and dedication.

Conclusion

Jason Twist was a true legend in the world of pool. His four world championship wins and numerous other accomplishments will forever be remembered. The pool community has lost a great player and an even greater person. Twist’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of pool players to reach for greatness. Rest in peace, Jason Twist.

