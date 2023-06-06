Passing of a Beloved Irvine School Student: Obituary of Frank Thiessen, who lost battle with cancer.

Frank Thiessen, Dearly Beloved Irvine School Student, Dies from Cancer

Frank Thiessen, a beloved student of Irvine School, passed away from cancer. He was a bright and kind-hearted individual who touched the lives of many.

Frank was known for his love of learning and his passion for sports. He was an active member of the school’s basketball and track teams, and he excelled in both. Frank was also a talented musician and often shared his gift with others.

Despite his illness, Frank remained positive and continued to inspire those around him. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and the entire Irvine School community.

Rest in peace, Frank. Your memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved you.

