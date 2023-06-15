Passing of Academy Award-winning Actress Glenda Jackson: Obituary Report

Obituary News | Glenda Jackson

The world of acting mourns the loss of the legendary Glenda Jackson who passed away on August 5, 2021, at the age of 85. The two-time Academy Award winner was known for her exceptional talent and remarkable performances on both stage and screen.

Jackson was born in Birkenhead, England, in 1936 and began her acting career in the 1960s. She quickly gained fame and recognition for her roles in films such as “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class.”

Aside from her successful film career, Jackson was also a celebrated stage actress, winning two Tony Awards for her performances in “Rose” and “Three Tall Women.” She retired from acting in 1992 to pursue a career in politics, becoming a Member of Parliament for Hampstead and Highgate.

However, Jackson returned to acting in 2016 and continued to showcase her incredible talent in productions such as “King Lear” and “Elizabeth is Missing.”

Glenda Jackson will be remembered as one of the greatest actresses of her generation, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of performers.

