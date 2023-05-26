Passing of Alan White: A Tribute to the English Drummer and Songwriter

Remembering Alan White: A Legendary Drummer and Songwriter

English musician Alan White, known for his exceptional drumming skills and contribution to the world of music, passed away on March 12, 2022. He was 72.

Early Life and Career

Born on June 14, 1949, in Pelton, County Durham, England, White began his musical journey playing the trumpet and piano. However, he later switched to drums, which became his forte.

White started his professional career in the late 1960s, playing for bands such as The Alan Price Set and John Lennon’s Plastic Ono Band. He eventually joined the progressive rock band Yes in 1972, replacing their original drummer Bill Bruford.

Contribution to Yes

White’s contribution to Yes was immense, as he played a crucial role in the band’s success. He remained an integral part of Yes for over three decades, contributing to some of their most iconic albums, including “Fragile,” “Close to the Edge,” and “Tales from Topographic Oceans.”

White’s drumming style was unique and powerful, complementing the band’s complex and intricate music. His technical expertise, coupled with his musicality, made him one of the best drummers of his generation.

Other Accomplishments

Aside from his work with Yes, White also collaborated with several other artists throughout his career. He played drums on George Harrison’s hit single “My Sweet Lord” and John Lennon’s iconic track “Imagine.” He also worked with Joe Cocker, Ginger Baker, and Rick Wakeman, among others.

White was also a songwriter, contributing to several songs on Yes’ albums, including “Wondrous Stories” and “Going for the One.” He also released two solo albums, “Ramshackled” and “White.”

Legacy

Alan White’s legacy in the world of music is undeniable. He was a talented musician, a gifted songwriter, and a beloved member of the Yes family. His drumming style inspired countless musicians and fans around the world, and his contributions to the music industry will be remembered for generations to come.

As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from fans, fellow musicians, and industry professionals. Many praised his talent, passion, and kindness, describing him as a true legend and an inspiration.

Final Words

Alan White’s passing is a great loss to the music world. He will be missed by his family, friends, and fans. However, his music lives on, and his legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations of musicians to come.

Rest in peace, Alan White.

